Meet Doorkins Magnificat the cathedral cat
Dorkins Magnificat used to be homeless but she now lives in Southwark Cathedral in south-east London.
Since then, she has been immortalised with a stone corbel.
She also has her own children's book, Twitter account and line of merchandise.
05 Aug 2018
