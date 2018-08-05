Doorkins the Cathedral Cat
Dorkins Magnificat used to be homeless but she now lives in Southwark Cathedral in south-east London.

Since then, she has been immortalised with a stone corbel.

She also has her own children's book, Twitter account and line of merchandise.

