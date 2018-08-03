Bees living on top of a London mosque
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bees living on top of a London mosque

East London Mosque in Whitechapel has seven beehives on its roof.

About 400,000 bees live there.

One of the beekeepers says the pollen inside the honey they produce helps hayfever sufferers and the wider community.

  • 03 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Why are Bees so important?