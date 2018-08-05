Python eating pigeon
Snake spotted eating pigeon in London street

A tropical snake was discovered eating a pigeon on a busy east London street .

Animal charity the RSPCA has since transported the boa constrictor to a wildlife centre and is appealing for information.

It said it rescues "hundreds of reptiles every year" because many pet owners do not know how much commitment they require.

