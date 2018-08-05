Media player
Snake spotted eating pigeon in London street
A tropical snake was discovered eating a pigeon on a busy east London street .
Animal charity the RSPCA has since transported the boa constrictor to a wildlife centre and is appealing for information.
It said it rescues "hundreds of reptiles every year" because many pet owners do not know how much commitment they require.
05 Aug 2018
