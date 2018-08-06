Media player
Call to do more to protect IVF patients
Forty years since the birth of the first IVF baby, campaigners say some women are being put at unacceptable risk because of the complications that can result from IVF drugs.
They say they would like to see the regulator do more to protect women.
The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) says IVF remains very safe and that safety is at the forefront of all current regulations.
