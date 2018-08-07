Media player
Deptford fire: 'The house was engulfed in flames'
Neighbours living beside the house in south-east London where a fire killed a seven-year-old boy have been speaking about what happened.
Joel Urhie's body was found inside the building in Adolphus Street, Deptford, south-east London, following the "very severe" blaze.
Andre Pavanello and Kayla McClellan live next door to the building and said they were woken by "screaming."
07 Aug 2018
