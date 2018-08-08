Magnetic fisherman finds machine gun in Enfield Lock
A former British soldier, who uses a magnet to fish for metal items underwater, has made a startling discover in Enfield Lock.

Gareth Bryer, who has previously found knuckle dusters, pistols and knives, came across a rare Mac 10 machine gun last month.

The discovery was being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, but was found to be too corroded.

