Dog owners 'opting for celebrity Instagram breeds'
Battersea Dogs and Cats Home says people are impulse-buying puppies they've seen celebrities posing with on Instagram - while less popular breeds are stuck without a home.
Some pooches, such as those owned by singer Katy Perry and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton - are famous in their own right.
The charity says this is fuelling demand for selfie-friendly breeds while others are being overlooked.
10 Aug 2018
