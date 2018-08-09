'His name has been cleared too late'

Media player
Suicide nurse's name cleared 'too late', says partner
An NHS nurse who killed himself after being dismissed from his job was "treated unfairly", a report has found.
Amin Abdullah's partner, Terence Skitmore, says Amin's name has been cleared "far too late".
09 Aug 2018
