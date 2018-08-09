'His name has been cleared too late'
Suicide nurse's name cleared 'too late', says partner

An NHS nurse who killed himself after being dismissed from his job was "treated unfairly", a report has found.

Amin Abdullah's partner, Terence Skitmore, says Amin's name has been cleared "far too late".

  • 09 Aug 2018
