Rain on their parade
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Met Police recruits rained on at passing out parade

The Metropolitan Police's newest recruits have battled the elements at their celebratory parade at Hendon.

The heavens opened as more than 70 new officers performed drills and marches at the historic training centre in north London.

  • 10 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Police at Pride