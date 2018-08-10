Media player
New Met Police recruits rained on at passing out parade
The Metropolitan Police's newest recruits have battled the elements at their celebratory parade at Hendon.
The heavens opened as more than 70 new officers performed drills and marches at the historic training centre in north London.
10 Aug 2018
