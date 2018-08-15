The fight against restaurant 'no shows'
Have you ever booked a restaurant in London and then just not shown up?

Well the no shows are having a bad effect.

Jackson Boxer, who runs St Leonards restaurant in Shoreditch, says he will have to change the way he takes bookings or risk going out of business.

  • 15 Aug 2018
