Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The fight against restaurant 'no shows'
Have you ever booked a restaurant in London and then just not shown up?
Well the no shows are having a bad effect.
Jackson Boxer, who runs St Leonards restaurant in Shoreditch, says he will have to change the way he takes bookings or risk going out of business.
-
15 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window