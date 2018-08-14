'My play helped dad's depression'

Media player
Mood Kill: Real life mental health stories inspire new play
A new play showing at Camden Fringe Festival which hopes to help men speak out about their mental health issues has already helped one special audience member to cope with his depression.
Tommy Wilkes had never opened up to anyone until his daughter Olivia told him about the play she was writing.
She rewrote the show so that his journey back to health became the main storyline.
Video journalists: Alice Evans and Suhail Patel
If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, these organisations may be able to help.
