Newham police escape: Cheering onlookers condemned
Two police officers required hospital treatment after being injured by two men they stopped in a car.
They stopped the vehicle in Newham, east London, on Thursday afternoon, searched it and were "confronted with two aggressive men".
Police condemned onlookers who cheered as a man escaped and ran from the scene, calling it a "sad state of affairs".
17 Aug 2018
