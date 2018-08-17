Moment man escapes from police
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Newham police escape: Cheering onlookers condemned

Two police officers required hospital treatment after being injured by two men they stopped in a car.

They stopped the vehicle in Newham, east London, on Thursday afternoon, searched it and were "confronted with two aggressive men".

Police condemned onlookers who cheered as a man escaped and ran from the scene, calling it a "sad state of affairs".

  • 17 Aug 2018