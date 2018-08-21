Media player
Thousands of fish dying in London rivers
Thousands of dead fish have been showing up in London's rivers and waterways due to the recent hot weather.
The Environment Agency says it has introduced a scheme to help add more oxygen to the water to help the fish.
21 Aug 2018
