Revellers party despite Carnival rain
Notting Hill Carnival: Revellers party through rain

Performers and revellers danced through the rain for Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival.

More than one million people are expected to attend the two-day festival in west London.

  • 26 Aug 2018
