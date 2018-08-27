Carnival remembers Grenfell fire victims
Notting Hill Carnival: Firefighters join Grenfell tributes

Firefighters were among the many who joined a 72-second silence at the Notting Hill Carnival to pay tribute to those who died during the Grenfell Tower blaze.

The parade route in west London is close to the block where 72 people died.

