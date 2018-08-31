social housing
London social housing: One family’s 100-year connection

John Bailey's family have lived in social housing in Southwark, south-east London, for more than a century.

He's been telling George the Poet, one of the UK's most prominent performance poets, about his life growing up on Hayles Street and what it's like to see many council homes now lying empty.

You can watch the entire film on Inside Out London, Monday at 19:30 on BBC One.

