New Natural History Museum room honours Mary Anning
A new room at the Natural History Museum in south Kensington, London, has been transformed in honour of Mary Anning.
The cabinet of curiosities displays 150 museum specimens discovered by the pioneering 18th Century palaeontologist.
04 Sep 2018
