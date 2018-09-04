Media player
Royal Albert Hall unveils anniversary 'walk of fame'
London is to get its own Walk of Fame to celebrate 150 years of the Royal Albert Hall.
The first 11 engraved paving stones are dedicated to some of the most famous people who have appeared at the venue.
Queen Victoria, who laid the foundation stone in 1867 ahead of the official opening in 1871, has been honoured with the first stone.
04 Sep 2018
