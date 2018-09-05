The red tape surrounding London's old red phoneboxes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Re-inventing London's old red phone boxes

London's red phone boxes may be falling out of fashion, but some still regard them as landmarks.

Some of the disused structures have been converted into libraries and mobile phone repair shops.

But one Chiswick trader is fighting to keep his phone box coffee shop open.

Hounslow council says it is considering a third licensing application.

  • 05 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Fighting against my receding hairline