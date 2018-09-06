golgblum
Jeff Goldblum's surprise London gig

Hollywood actor and jazz musician Jeff Goldblum surprised London commuters with a performance at St Pancras station on Wednesday.

The star drew big crowds as he played the piano.

Speaking to BBC London, he described the capital as one of his "favourite places on Earth".

