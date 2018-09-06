100 Years of the MET Flying Squad
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Met's Flying Squad celebrates 100th birthday

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad, who have solved some of the most high-profile crimes in history, is celebrating their 100th anniversary.

Some of the squad's most famous investigations include The Great Train Robbery and the Brinks-Mat security depot robbery.

They are more recently known for foiling a plot to rob the Millennium Dome's Diamond Exhibition in 2000.

  • 06 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Great Train Robbery 50 years on