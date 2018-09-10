Media player
Turning stale bread into craft ale to reduce food waste
These beer manufacturers are giving new meaning to the phrase "raise a toast", by turning old stale bread into beer.
Toast Brewery saves unwanted bread from the dustbin and turns it into craft ale.
The age-old method was one of the earliest methods used to make beer.
They say it should be incorporated by other brewers in order to reduce food waste.
Inside Out airs on BBC One London and BBC One HD at 19:30 BST on Monday 10 September.
10 Sep 2018
