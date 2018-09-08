Video shows Westfield crash aftermath

Media player
Car crashes through Westfield shopping centre window
A passerby videoed the car after it had ploughed through a window at Stratford's Westfield shopping centre in London.
Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.
08 Sep 2018
