London's 'reggae road sweeper'
Roy Anthony Johnson is a London road sweeper by day and an international reggae star by night.

He's been sweeping the city's streets for 30 years as well as touring the world for his music career.

By night he becomes international reggae star Anthony "Gunshot" Johnson whose hit made it big in the 1980s.

  • 10 Sep 2018