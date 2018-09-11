Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
9/11 survivor Janice Brooks speaks to students born after attack
Janice Brooks, from London, was among those who survived the attack on the World Trade Center 17 years ago.
She has been sharing her story with school children to make sure generations learn from what happened.
A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attacks, which also targeted the Pentagon and a plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
-
11 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-45477414/9-11-survivor-janice-brooks-speaks-to-students-born-after-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window