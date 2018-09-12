Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The outreach worker helping children excluded from school
The number of children being excluded from London schools has sharply risen over the past few years.
A group of MPs recently found that just over 1,000 pupils are thrown out of school every year, compared to under 800 in 2014.
Some blame a zero tolerance approach to bad behaviour while others say it's because of a lack of support for teachers.
Mike Martinez is a family outreach worker who works with the Limes College in Sutton, south-west London, to help turn young lives around.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-45496265/the-outreach-worker-helping-children-excluded-from-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window