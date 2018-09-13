Media player
The number of children being excluded from schools in London has sharply risen over the past few years.
Some blame a zero tolerance approach to bad behaviour while others say it's a lack of support for teachers.
The Limes College in Sutton, south-west London, takes in children who have been thrown out of mainstream school.
Classes are much smaller with about 100 pupils attending the school.
Pupils are also given one-on-one tutoring to try to help turn their lives around.
13 Sep 2018
