Artist Stazzy says 'going to university isn't everything'
London artist Stazzy did not quite get the A-level grades to go to university.
Rather than be downbeat, he established himself as an artist through social media and has gone from strength to strength, being commissioned by Arsenal FC and clothing companies.
Following his success he is now telling people that while education is important, getting top grades is not the be-all and end-all.
"I think everyone's got something that they can be really passionate and good at," he says.
13 Sep 2018
