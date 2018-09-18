'Reflecting all of our futures'

Media player
Thousands of Year 3 pupils to take part in Tate Modern project
A portrait capturing tens of thousands of Year 3 schoolchildren from across London is being created by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen.
Pupils from the capital's 2,410 primary schools will be specially photographed for the project, which will go on display at Tate Britain.
The project hopes to embody the diversity of the city in which Mr McQueen, now 48, grew up.
The finished exhibition will be unveiled in autumn 2019. The 12 Years a Slave director said the project was "all about reflecting back".
