Video

A family video has been released of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse just minutes before she went into cardiac arrest on a flight to Nice.

Natasha, 15, from Fulham, west London, ate an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette bought from a Pret shop at Heathrow Airport on 17 July 2016.

She had a severe allergic reaction to sesame seeds in the sandwich during the British Airways flight and died later the same day.

Natasha was on her way to Nice for a four-day "special treat" with her best friend, Bethany, and her father.