Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pret baguette death: Video shows girl minutes before allergic reaction
A family video has been released of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse just minutes before she went into cardiac arrest on a flight to Nice.
Natasha, 15, from Fulham, west London, ate an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette bought from a Pret shop at Heathrow Airport on 17 July 2016.
She had a severe allergic reaction to sesame seeds in the sandwich during the British Airways flight and died later the same day.
Natasha was on her way to Nice for a four-day "special treat" with her best friend, Bethany, and her father.
-
28 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-45679553/pret-baguette-death-video-shows-girl-minutes-before-allergic-reactionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window