Pret death: 'You murdered my grandchild'

The family of a teenager who died after an allergic reaction to a Pret-a-Manger sandwich are campaigning for better food labelling.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, went into cardiac arrest after reacting to sesame, which was not listed on the baguette's packaging.

Her father, Nadim told the Victoria Derbyshire programme how as his daughter was being treated in hospital he rang her grandmother and asked her to buy the same sandwich from her local Pret to check for any allergy labelling.

It was only after being told what his mother had found that Mr Ednan-Laperouse knew Natasha had eaten a substantial amount of sesame and that it would be fatal.

