EpiPen shortage 'putting my child at risk'
Some NHS trusts are now limiting the number of EpiPens being made available on prescription.
It comes as a result of a worldwide shortage into adrenaline pens.
But what could this mean for children like Leo who suffer from life-threatening allergies?
04 Oct 2018
