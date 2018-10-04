Black History Month or 'diversity month'?

Media player
Black History Month: Should it be 'diversity month' instead?
Every October for the last 31 years the UK has celebrated Black History Month.
But some parts of London are now choosing to celebrate diversity more generally.
Wandsworth Council in the south-west of the capital says it wants to educate people about all cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds in the borough.
Some have criticised the move, saying there are still many areas of black culture people don't know about.
Actress Adele Oni says the term "diversity" has negative connotations and that "equality" is far more important.
04 Oct 2018
