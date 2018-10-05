Life as a London drag king

Media player
What's it like being a drag king in London?
As women continue to challenge and redefine gender roles in society, a group of performers is taking on tradition with their drag kings act.
Christian Adore is one performer playing with gender and identity using comedy and improv.
He's one half of ‘The Dragprov Revue’ and recently headlined at Rachel Parris’ Musical Comedy Club 2018.
