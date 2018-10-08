Media player
The teenagers navigating the UK's asylum system
Four young asylum seekers from Eritrea took their own lives after recently arriving in London.
Some charities are claiming that the government’s immigration policies have been a factor.
Artist Lula Mebrahtu, born in Eritrea herself, has been following some unaccompanied children and young adults as they try to navigate the asylum system.
Watch the full Inside Out London episode on BBC One on Monday, 8 October 2018 at 19:30 BST.
08 Oct 2018
