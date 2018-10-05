The Weeping Window returns to London
Poppy sculpture returns to London

A giant poppy sculpture remembering World War One has returned to London.

Initially installed outside the Tower of London in 2014, the Weeping Window sculpture has been touring the country.

The piece of art will be on display at the Imperial War Museum, south London, until 18 November.

