How do the homeless get health checks?

Video

Rough sleepers in Southwark are the first in London to benefit from same day health checks thanks to a project set up by specialist nurses from Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital.

Working with outreach officers from homeless charity St Mungo's the team find patrol the streets to patients in need of care.

Homeless people focus on "keeping warm, getting food and keeping safe," according Kendra Schellar, one of the nurses taking part in patrols.

"Bringing us to them is ensuring that health care does come on the forefront," she said.