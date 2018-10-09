Whale-watching for Benny the beluga

Video

People have been coming from far and wide to get a glimpse of a beluga whale nicknamed Benny that was first spotted in the Thames Estuary last month.

Yet not everyone has been lucky enough to spot the creature.

So far it has remained in the Kent stretch of the river, where it is feeding near barges, the Port of London Authority has said.

Experts are advising people to try and keep their distance as they continue to monitor Benny and analyse its behaviour.