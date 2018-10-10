How swimming is helping people with mental health issues
World Mental Health Day: 'Swimming has changed my life'

Swim England and YouGov figures show 1.4m adults in Britain believe that swimming has significantly reduced their symptoms of anxiety and depression.

One woman says it has "changed her life".

