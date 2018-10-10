Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Elite school to offer more help to poorer pupils
One of the country's most prestigious public schools has launched a campaign to attract more pupils from low income families.
Westminster School's head Patrick Derham says he wants to widen its bursary scheme so the cost of fees doesn't deter talented children from attending.
-
10 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-45816969/elite-school-to-offer-more-help-to-poorer-pupilsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window