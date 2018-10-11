Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hunt for murder suspect with owl tattoo
Detectives in the UK have renewed their appeal to find one of the world's most wanted men.
Shane O'Brien is a suspect in the murder of 21-year-old Josh Hanson three years ago.
On the third anniversary of her son's death, his mother Tracey told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme the public "have been amazing from day one".
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
-
11 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window