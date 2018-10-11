Hunt for murder suspect with owl tattoo

Video

Detectives in the UK have renewed their appeal to find one of the world's most wanted men.

Shane O'Brien is a suspect in the murder of 21-year-old Josh Hanson three years ago.

On the third anniversary of her son's death, his mother Tracey told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme the public "have been amazing from day one".

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.