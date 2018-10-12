Media player
London millennials shunning the pub for the gym
For some Friday night means a well-earned pint or a glass of wine.
However, increasing numbers of people people are choosing to start their weekend by heading to the gym and avoiding the pub.
Health-conscious ways of socialising are rising as the number of adults drinking alcohol falls.
12 Oct 2018
