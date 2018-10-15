Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grade I listed Highgate Cemetery running out of space
Managers at Highgate Cemetery are looking at allowing new burials to take place on top of existing graves.
It's because the graveyard, like many others across London, is running out of space.
The site is famous for its high profile graves, which including those for Karl Marx and more recently singer George Michael.
The public is being asked what they think about the idea before the final decision is made in parliament.
-
15 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-45836993/grade-i-listed-highgate-cemetery-running-out-of-spaceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window