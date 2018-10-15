‘I don’t want to have to hide again’

Media player
LGBT housing: Trying to avoid loneliness while growing old
Older LGBT people are more likely to suffer from loneliness with half saying they would be uncomfortable coming out in a mainstream care home, according to Stonewall.
A group of lesbians in London believe they have a possible solution.
You can see the full report on Inside Out London, Monday at 19:30 GMT on BBC One.
15 Oct 2018
