He has already beaten world-class athletes at a marathon in Chicago this month.

But Sir Mo Farah couldn't resist taking on a slightly less challenging opponent when he raced against the London mayor at a school in Tower Hamlets on Monday.

Both Sir Mo and Sadiq Khan took part in The Daily Mile with Year 6 pupils from Cubitt Town Junior School.

The Daily Mile is a social physical activity, with children running or jogging in the fresh air with friends. It aims to make children fitter, healthier and better and concentrating in class.

More than 350 schools in London have signed up to the scheme so far, which covers about 117,000 pupils.