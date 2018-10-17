Media player
David Oyelowo: Hollywood star receives honorary doctorate
Actor David Oyelowo has been presented with an Honorary doctorate from London South Bank University.
The Londoner turned Hollywood star brought his former A-Level drama teacher to the ceremony at the South Bank Centre.
The actor, best known for playing Martin Luther King in the 2014 film Selma and for his role in the BBC drama Spooks, said his former teacher Gill Foster was the reason he became an actor.
"She nurtured my burgeoning love [for acting] and encouraged me to go professional," he said.
17 Oct 2018
