Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Paddington train passengers struggle to find transport
Passengers and commuters stuck in the Paddington Station chaos struggle to get to work and catch flights from Heathrow airport.
-
17 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-45888526/paddington-train-passengers-struggle-to-find-transportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window