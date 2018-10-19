Muslim Biker Girls
Biking and challenging cultural stereotypes

Hoda Elsoudani vlogs about motorbiking and also encourages other Muslim women to be courageous and challenge stereotypes.

Video Journalist: Gem O'Reilly

Reporter: Poonam Taneja, BBC Asian Network

  • 19 Oct 2018
