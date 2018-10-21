Fire engulfs house after gas explosion

Media player
Harrow explosion: Woman dies in gas blast
A woman has died in a suspected gas explosion in north-west London.
A first-floor flat was destroyed in the blast in Fulbeck Way, Harrow, just before 01:00 BST.
Another woman, a man and a baby were rescued from the property, with the woman and child taken to hospital.
Ahmed J Versi filmed the blaze caused by the explosion.
21 Oct 2018
