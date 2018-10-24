'You just don't see a way out' the teens trying to get help
Ruth Fox was 14 when she was diagnosed with severe depression - but she couldn't access help for nine months.

She's not alone, with many young Londoners having to cope with their mental health problems on their own.

In London, the average wait is 64 days, more than triple the target.

  24 Oct 2018
